Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 19, 2021
WWE taped matches before tonight’s episode of Raw which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Humberto Carrillo defeated Drew Gulak.
* Akira Tozawa defeated Angel Garza.
