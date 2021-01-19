wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before tonight’s episode of Raw which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Drew Gulak.

* Akira Tozawa defeated Angel Garza.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading