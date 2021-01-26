wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s episode of Raw which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Elias and Jaxson Ryker defeated Jeff Hardy and Ricochet.
* Angel Garza defeated Humberto Carrillo.
