Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

February 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Dana Brooke defeated Peyton Royce. Mandy Rose accompanied Brooke to the ring.

* Ricochet defeated Humberto Carrillo.

