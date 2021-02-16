wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 15, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* T-BAR defeated Drew Gulak
* Jaxson Ryker defeated Humberto Carrillo
More Trending Stories
- LA Knight Comments On His NXT Signing, WWE Calls Him ‘Hottest Free Agent’ In Wrestling
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings
- Accuser in 1980s WWE Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reportedly Takes Own Life