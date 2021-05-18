wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Naomi and Lana defeated Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose when Naomi pinned Brooke.

* Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander.

