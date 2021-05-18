wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
May 18, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Naomi and Lana defeated Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose when Naomi pinned Brooke.
* Mansoor defeated Cedric Alexander.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Reacts To Criticism Over Zombies At WWE Wrestlemania Backlash: ‘Shouldn’t You Be Tweeting Vince?’
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Challenges He Faced As Executive Director Of SmackDown, How WWE Can Improve RAW
- Kurt Angle Recalls Sending Threatening Messages To Vince McMahon In 2006, Winning IWGP Title From Brock Lesnar
- Backstage Update on Don Callis in Impact Wrestling, Role Reportedly Changing in Company