Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Mustafa Ali defeated Angel Garza by submission

* Jinder Mahal defeated Shelton Benjamin by pinfall. Mahal had Shanky and Veer at ringside

