Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
June 7, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Mustafa Ali defeated Angel Garza by submission
* Jinder Mahal defeated Shelton Benjamin by pinfall. Mahal had Shanky and Veer at ringside
