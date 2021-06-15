wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
June 15, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* T-BAR and MACE defeated Lucha House Party
* Ricochet defeated Drew Gulak
