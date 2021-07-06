wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Angel Garza defeated Shelton Benjamin

* Veer defeated Jeff Hardy. Jinder Mahal and Shanky were with Veer

