Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Angel Garza pinned Drew Gulak in about five minutes with the Wing Clipper.

* Ricochet pinned Cedric Alexander after a Poisonrana and the Recpil.

