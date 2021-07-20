wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* Angel Garza pinned Drew Gulak in about five minutes with the Wing Clipper.
* Ricochet pinned Cedric Alexander after a Poisonrana and the Recpil.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Who Knew About John Cena’s WWE Return At Money In The Bank, Becky Lynch Backstage
- Taping Results For Upcoming Episodes of Impact Wrestling and Impact Homecoming (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why Start Of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Money in the Bank Match Went to Black Feed