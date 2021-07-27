wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 26, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Jaxson Ryker defeated Drew Gulak
* Angel Garza defeated Humberto Carrillo
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On How He Uses ‘Mute Button Test’ To Study Highly-Rated Wrestling Matches
- Brock Lesnar Sports A Cowboy Hat While Attending A Music Festival (Photos)
- Tony Khan and AEW EVPs Reportedly Flew To Chicago Yesterday To Film Footage
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Graphic Injuries From GCW Homecoming (PHOTO)