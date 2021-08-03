wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Angel Garza defeated Lince Dorado
* Jaxson Ryker defeated Cedric Alexander
