Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai

Scoop #3: Aliyah vs Dakota Kai on Main Event pic.twitter.com/WYBuzSUpv9 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021

* Odyssey Jones defeated Austin Theory

Scoop #5: Austin Theory vs Odyssey Jones on Main Event pic.twitter.com/Jjr4OR3T12 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021