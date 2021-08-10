wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 9, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai
Scoop #3: Aliyah vs Dakota Kai on Main Event pic.twitter.com/WYBuzSUpv9
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021
* Odyssey Jones defeated Austin Theory
Scoop #5: Austin Theory vs Odyssey Jones on Main Event pic.twitter.com/Jjr4OR3T12
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021
Scoop #6: Odyssey Jones defeats Austin Theory on Main Event pic.twitter.com/Wnl1EAn1Qb
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021
