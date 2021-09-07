wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Ricochet defeated Cedric Alexander
* Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke
