Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Ricochet defeated Cedric Alexander

* Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke

