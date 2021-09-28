wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

September 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* MACE squashed a local enhancement wrestler

* John Morrison defeated Drew Gulak

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading