wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* MACE squashed a local enhancement wrestler
* John Morrison defeated Drew Gulak
