Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Karrion Kross defeated Ricochet.

* T-BAR and MACE defeated The Viking Raiders.

