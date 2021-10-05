wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Karrion Kross defeated Ricochet.
* T-BAR and MACE defeated The Viking Raiders.
