Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches ahead of Monday night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see those results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa

* Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo defeated Ricochet and John Morrison

