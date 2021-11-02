wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches ahead of Monday night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see those results below, per PWInsider:

* Liv Morgan pinned Tamina.

* Cedric Alexander pinned Jaxson Ryker.

