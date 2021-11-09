wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Austin Theory defeated Akira Tozawa

* John Morrison defeated Shelton Benjamin

