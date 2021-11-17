wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

* Veer Mahaan defeated John Morrison

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading