wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
November 16, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez
* Veer Mahaan defeated John Morrison
More Trending Stories
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Set For Big Mainstream Appearance Ahead Of Survivor Series
- Ruby Soho Expresses Gratitude for AEW, What CM Punk Told Her After Dynamite Went Off-Air
- Bryan Danielson On Thought Process Behind Leaving WWE For AEW, Brie Bella’s Role In His Decision
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Ric Flair the First Wrestler to Have a Trademark Bump?