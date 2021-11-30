wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* There was in-ring action between Reggie and R-Truth

* T-BAR defeated Akira Tozawa in a lengthy match. This bout went longer than the usual WWE Main Event matches

