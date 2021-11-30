wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* There was in-ring action between Reggie and R-Truth
* T-BAR defeated Akira Tozawa in a lengthy match. This bout went longer than the usual WWE Main Event matches
