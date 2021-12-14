wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before Monday’s episode of Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander

* T-BAR defeated Apollo Crews

