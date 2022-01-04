wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches ahead of tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* T-BAR squashed a local enhancement talent.

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading