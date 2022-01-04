wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches ahead of tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* T-BAR squashed a local enhancement talent.
* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.
