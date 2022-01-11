wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated T-BAR.

* Pete Dunne defeated Akira Tozawa.

