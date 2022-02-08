wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 7, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Veer Mahaan defeated Akira Tozawa
* Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop
