wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Tommaso Ciampa beat T-Bar
* Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez beat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
