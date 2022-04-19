wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
April 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* T-BAR defeated Apollo Crews
* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander
More Trending Stories
- Classic Clip Of Roddy Piper Confronting Bill Maher Goes Viral On Piper’s Birthday
- Alexa Bliss Reportedly Frustrated With Lack Of Creative Direction
- Mickie James On Negative Reaction To Recent Photo She Took With A Fan
- Becky Lynch On Her Current Relationship With Charlotte Flair, How She Reacts To Fan Criticism