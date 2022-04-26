wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H.

* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Street Profits

