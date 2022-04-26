wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H.
* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Street Profits
