wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 12, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Tamina defeated Jazmin Allure
* Mustafa Ali defeated Tozawa
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)
- Chris Jericho Accuses Brock Lesnar Of Making Homophobic Remarks During Their 2016 Confrontation
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion