wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Akira Tozawa defeated Reggie
* Alpha Academy defeated Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea
- Goldberg Reveals His Contract Status With WWE, Says He’s In Good Shape