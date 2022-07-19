wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Akira Tozawa defeated Reggie

* Alpha Academy defeated Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander

WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

