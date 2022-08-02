wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
* Omos defeated Ezekiel
* T-Bar defeated Shelton Benjamin
