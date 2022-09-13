wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
September 13, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* R-Truth defeated Tozawa
* Shelton Benjamin def. Cedric Alexander
