Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Carmelo Hayes def. Cedric Alexander

* R-Truth (w/Shelton Benjamin) defeated Von Wagner by DQ when Truth did the Eddie Guerrero steel chair bit

