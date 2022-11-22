wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
November 21, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Alba Fyre def. Tamina
* Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
