Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Odyssey Jones def. Akira Tozawa

* Mustafa Ali def. Von Wagner

