wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Odyssey Jones def. Akira Tozawa
* Mustafa Ali def. Von Wagner
