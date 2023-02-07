wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 6, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Dana Brooke def. Indi Hartwell
* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers
