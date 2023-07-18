wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonoagh
* Riddick Moss defeated Akira Tozawa
