Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Bronson Reed def. Riddick Moss
* The Viking Raiders def. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
