wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Nikki Cross def. Indi Hartwell
* Tegan Nox def. Xia Li
