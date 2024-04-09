wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per PWInsider:

* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

* Ivar def. Julius Creed

