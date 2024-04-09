wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per PWInsider:
* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
* Ivar def. Julius Creed
