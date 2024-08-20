wrestling / News
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 20, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Lyra Valkyria def. Lola Vice
* Ilja Dragunov def. Dante Chen
