wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
March 24, 2025 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for WWE Main Event before this week’s episode of Raw, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Dakota Kai def. Ivy Nile
* Xavier Woods def. Akira Tozawa
