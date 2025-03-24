wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Main Event Logo Spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for WWE Main Event before this week’s episode of Raw, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Dakota Kai def. Ivy Nile

* Xavier Woods def. Akira Tozawa

