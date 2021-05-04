Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Ricochet beat Mustafa Ali.

* Jinder Mahal picked up the win over Jeff Hardy. Jinder Made his in-ring retun here. He picked up with the win after receiving help from NXT Superstars Indus Sher.

Below are some photos from the Mahal vs. Hardy match that were posted on Twitter: