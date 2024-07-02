wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per PWInsider:

* Pete Dunne def. Akira Tozawa

* Dragon Lee and Joaquin Wilde def. The Creed Brothers

