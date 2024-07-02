wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 1, 2024 | Posted by
WE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per PWInsider:
* Pete Dunne def. Akira Tozawa
* Dragon Lee and Joaquin Wilde def. The Creed Brothers
