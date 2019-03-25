wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
March 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches in Boston before Monday night’s episode of Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* EC3 defeated Tyler Breeze.
* Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension.
