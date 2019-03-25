wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

March 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches in Boston before Monday night’s episode of Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* EC3 defeated Tyler Breeze.

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension.

