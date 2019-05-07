wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw. The matches will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Cedric Alexander defeated EC3.

* Peyton Royce pinned Nikki Cross.

