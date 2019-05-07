wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
May 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw. The matches will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Cedric Alexander defeated EC3.
* Peyton Royce pinned Nikki Cross.
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring Creators On Scott Hall Calling Montreal Screwjob a Work, Lance Storm’s Criticism of Episode
- Jim Ross on How Ole Anderson Said The Undertaker Would Never Draw a Dime When He Left WCW
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Vince McMahon Burying Hulk Hogan After 1994 Steroid Trial, Positioning WWE as an Underdog to WCW
- AIW Owner Recalls EC3 Dressing As Sid Vicious in 2017 to Replace Him After Last-Minute Cancellation