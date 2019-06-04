wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE taped matches in Austin, Texas before Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* EC3 defeated No Way Jose.

* Natalya and Dana Brooke defeated Tamina Snuka and Sarah Logan.

