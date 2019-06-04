wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches in Austin, Texas before Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* EC3 defeated No Way Jose.
* Natalya and Dana Brooke defeated Tamina Snuka and Sarah Logan.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction Within WWE To Jon Moxley’s Interview On Talk Is Jericho
- Shane Helms Recalls Getting Heat For Trying to Get AJ Styles Hired by WWE in 2002
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Talks with Randy Savage in 1996, Attempts To Bring In John Madden For WrestleMania
- Jon Moxley Recalls The Challenges of Trying to Work With Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 32 Match, Why It Failed