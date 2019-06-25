wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Raw in Everett, Washington to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan.

* EC3, Cesaro and Bobby Roode defeated Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

