Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
June 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Raw in Everett, Washington to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan.
* EC3, Cesaro and Bobby Roode defeated Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.
