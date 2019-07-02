wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw in Dallas, Texas that will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Robert Roode defeated Cedric Alexander.

* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan.

