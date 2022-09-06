Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event

– PWInsider reported the following results for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before Raw:

* Shelton Benjamin picked up a win over Reggie. The crowd was said to be very much behind Benjamin, but they also popped for Reggie during his entrance with a trampoline.

* T-Bar picked up a win over Cedric Alexander. This was said to ber a “back and forth” contest. After the match, T-Bar attacked Cedric Alexander until Mustafa Ali made the save.