Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
September 6, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reported the following results for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before Raw:
* Shelton Benjamin picked up a win over Reggie. The crowd was said to be very much behind Benjamin, but they also popped for Reggie during his entrance with a trampoline.
* T-Bar picked up a win over Cedric Alexander. This was said to ber a “back and forth” contest. After the match, T-Bar attacked Cedric Alexander until Mustafa Ali made the save.
