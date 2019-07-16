wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches in Long Island, New York before Monday’s Raw, which will air during this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan with a Swanton.
* EC3 and Eric Young defeated No Way Jose and Titus O’Neil after EC3 rolled an opponent up.
