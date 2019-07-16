wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches in Long Island, New York before Monday’s Raw, which will air during this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan with a Swanton.

* EC3 and Eric Young defeated No Way Jose and Titus O’Neil after EC3 rolled an opponent up.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading